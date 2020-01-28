Earnings Season
January 28, 2020 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Philips looking for buyer of domestic appliances business

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips said on Tuesday it is looking to sell its division for domestic appliances, whose coffee machines, air purifiers and airfryers generated 2.3 billion euros ($2.55 billion) in sales last year.

Philips also reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 1.07 billion euros, in line with analysts’ expectations. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
