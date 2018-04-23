Philips Q1 core profit beats estimates with 15 pct rise

AMSTERDAM, April 23 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday its first quarter core profit rose 15 percent to 344 million euros ($422.1 million), on increased demand from customers in China and the United States for its high-end hospital equipment.

Analysts in a Reuters poll predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 332 million euros, after a result of 298 million euros in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.8150 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)