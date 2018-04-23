FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 23, 2018 / 5:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Philips Q1 core profit beats estimates with 15 pct rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 23 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday its first quarter core profit rose 15 percent to 344 million euros ($422.1 million), on increased demand from customers in China and the United States for its high-end hospital equipment.

Analysts in a Reuters poll predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 332 million euros, after a result of 298 million euros in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.8150 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.