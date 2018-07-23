FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
July 23, 2018 / 5:20 AM / in 2 hours

Philips Q2 core profit rises 10 pct on higher hospital orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 23 (Reuters) - Philips, a Dutch health technology company, on Monday said second-quarter core profit rose 10 percent to 482 million euros ($565.5 million), as rising demand for its hospital equipment led to more orders.

Philips’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) were in line with analyst expectations, while comparable sales growth of 4 percent was lower than the 4.9 percent predicted in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8524 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.