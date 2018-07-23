Philips Q2 core profit rises 10 pct on higher hospital orders

AMSTERDAM, July 23 (Reuters) - Philips, a Dutch health technology company, on Monday said second-quarter core profit rose 10 percent to 482 million euros ($565.5 million), as rising demand for its hospital equipment led to more orders.

Philips’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) were in line with analyst expectations, while comparable sales growth of 4 percent was lower than the 4.9 percent predicted in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8524 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)