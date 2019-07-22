Philips Q2 sales growth beats expectations

AMSTERDAM, July 22 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday reported a better-than-expected 6% rise in comparable sales for the second quarter, to 4.67 billion euros ($5.24 billion).

Analysts polled by the company had seen adjusted sales growth of 4.5%, compared with a 4% increase in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) increased 14% to 549 million euros, meeting expectations.