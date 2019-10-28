Philips Q3 core profit rises 3% on strong demand

AMSTERDAM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday its core earnings rose 2.6% in the third quarter to 583 million euros ($646.3 million), as demand for its medical equipment remained strong around the globe.

Philips’ numbers were in line with preliminary results released earlier this month, when the company warned it would miss its 2019 profit margin target due to trade tariffs and poor results at its Connected Care arm. ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Himani Sarkar)