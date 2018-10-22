FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 5:38 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Philips Q3 profit rises less than expected; cites currency headwinds

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare technology company Philips on Monday said its core profit in the third quarter rose 6.8 percent to 568 million euros ($863 million), missing analyst estimates despite rising sales and improving margins.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 590 million euros, compared with 532 million euros in the same period last year.

Philips blamed currency headwinds, saying comparable sales grew by 4 percent and margins improved, while order intake was up 11 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 0.8688 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)

