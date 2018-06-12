Philips cooperating with Turkish authorities in competition probe

AMSTERDAM, June 12 (Reuters) - Philips, the Dutch medical device maker, said on Tuesday it was cooperating with Turkish competition authorities in an investigation.

Philips spokesman Steve Klink said the investigation was in connection with a patent licence dispute. He said Philips would not comment further as it the case was ongoing.

Philips shares, which are up 15 percent so far this year, were down 0.2 percent at 36.40 euros in Amsterdam on Tuesday.