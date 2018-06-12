FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Philips cooperating with Turkish authorities in competition probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 12 (Reuters) - Philips, the Dutch medical device maker, said on Tuesday it was cooperating with Turkish competition authorities in an investigation.

Philips spokesman Steve Klink said the investigation was in connection with a patent licence dispute. He said Philips would not comment further as it the case was ongoing.

Philips shares, which are up 15 percent so far this year, were down 0.2 percent at 36.40 euros in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman

