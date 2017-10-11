FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philips must suspend making some defibrillators in US; profits hit
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 10 days ago

Philips must suspend making some defibrillators in US; profits hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare technology company Philips said on Wednesday it had agreed to suspend manufacturing some defibrillator devices in the United States and would continue making others under heightened scrutiny by the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it expected a reduction of 20 million euros ($23.6 million) in earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result, and another 60 million euros reduction in 2018 ($1 = 0.8466 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.