CORRECTED-Phillips 66 to expand Texas natural gas liquids project

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to “natural gas liquids” from “natural gas”)

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it plans to expand its natural gas liquids project in Sweeny, Texas.

The expansion includes the construction of two natural gas liquids fractionators, with a capacity of 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) each, the company said.

The project expansion, expected to cost up to $1.5 billion and begin commercial operations in late 2020, will increase Sweeny’s natural gas refining capacity to 400,000 bpd. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)