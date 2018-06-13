FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Phillips 66 to expand Texas natural gas project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it plans to expand its natural gas project in Sweeny, Texas.

The expansion includes the construction of two natural gas fractionators, with a capacity of 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) each, the company said.

The project expansion, expected to cost up to $1.5 billion and begin commercial operations in late 2020, will increase Sweeny’s natural gas refining capacity to 400,000 bpd. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

