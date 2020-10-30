Phillips 66 posts third straight quarterly loss as virus dents fuel demand

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 reported its third straight quarterly loss on Friday, with the COVID-19 pandemic crippling demand for fuel and as the U.S. refiner took an impairment charge of $798 million.

The Houston, Texas-based company reported a net loss of $799 million, or $1.82 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year-ago profit of $712 million, or $1.58 per share. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)