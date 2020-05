May 1(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a quarterly loss on Friday compared with a year-ago profit, hit by a crash in demand for its refined products amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company posted a net loss of $2.50 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $204 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)