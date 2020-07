July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Friday reported a quarterly loss, as coronavirus-led restrictions on businesses and travel destroyed fuel demand and hurt margins.

The Houston, Texas-based company posted a net loss of $141 million, or 0.33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $1.42 billion or $3.12 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)