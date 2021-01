Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Friday reported wider losses from the previous quarter, on lower oil demand following renewed COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The company reported adjusted net loss of $507 million, or $1.16 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)