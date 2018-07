July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66’s profit more than doubled in the second quarter, as cheap domestic crude boosted refining margins.

The company said on Friday its adjusted earnings rose to $1.32 billion or $2.80 per share in the three months ended June 30, from $569 million or $1.09 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)