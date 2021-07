July 15 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust Phillips Edison & Co Inc’s shares opened at $28 in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, in line with the offer price, giving the company a valuation of more than $3 billion.

The IPO was priced at the lower end of a range announced earlier. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Amy Caren Daniel)