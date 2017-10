Oct 27 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 61 percent increase in consolidated earnings as refining margins soared in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Adjusted earnings rose to $858 million, or $1.66 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $556 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated earnings rose to $823 million from $511 million.