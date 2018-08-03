FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 6:45 AM / in 2 hours

MOVES-Phoenix Group names Nicholas Lyons chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group, Europe’s largest manager of books of mature business, on Friday named Nicholas Lyons as chairman, effective Sept. 1.

Lyons, currently senior independent director at Pension Insurance Corporation, has worked for 12 years at JPMorgan and spent eight years at Lehman Brothers as a managing director in their European financial institutions group.

Phoenix Group specialises in running life assurance funds closed to new customers.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

