UPDATE 1-Phoenix buys Standard Life brand, sells some units back to SLA

(Adds Phoenix CEO comments)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Insurer Phoenix Group is to take on the Standard Life brand from Standard Life Aberdeen and sell back some of the businesses it bought from SLA in a 115 million pound ($162.04 million) deal, as the pair simplify their partnership arrangement.

Phoenix bought asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen’s European and UK insurance businesses in 2018, a deal that had created a complicated network of products and businesses at both companies which shared the Standard Life brand.

Now the two companies have agreed that Phoenix Group will buy the Standard Life brand, while Standard Life Aberdeen will buy back some savings products under the Wrap brand from Phoenix.

Standard Life Aberdeen said it would have a wider review of its branding this year following the brand sale.

“When we did the deal 2-1/2 years ago, we kind of bought the product manufacturing and the economics of the business but we didn’t have the brand, marketing and some of the distribution team stayed with Standard Life Aberdeen,” Phoenix boss Andy Briggs told Reuters.

“In a fast-paced market, it was not particularly efficient for us to be forever going across to SLA and asking for permission.”

He added that the new arrangement was designed to accelerate growth in life insurance products open to new customers. Phoenix’s main focus has traditionally been on closed books of business.

The two companies have also extended their asset management partnership for 10 years, under which Standard Life Aberdeen currently manages around 147 billion pounds of Phoenix Group assets. ($1 = 0.7097 pounds) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong in London and Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)