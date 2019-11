Nov 8 (Reuters) - Insurer Phoenix Group Holdings Plc said on Friday its chief executive officer (CEO), Clive Bannister, will retire in March next year after nine years with the company, and former Aviva Plc executive Andy Briggs will be the new CEO.

Briggs was the head of UK Insurance at Aviva till early this year and will join Phoenix as CEO-designate and board member on Jan. 1, 2020. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)