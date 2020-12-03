Insurer Phoenix exceeds full-year cash generation target

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Insurer Phoenix Group reported a full-year cash generation of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.28 billion) on Thursday, exceeding the top end of its target range and more than doubling from last year.
The life insurer’s reported cash generation compares with 707 million pounds it reported in 2019 and a target range of 1.5-1.6 billion pounds.
$1 = 0.7461 pounds Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Muvija M. in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
