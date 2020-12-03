UPDATE 1-Insurer Phoenix exceeds full-year cash generation target

(Adds background on European business, details from statement)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Insurer Phoenix Group said on Thursday it generated 1.7 billion pounds ($2.28 billion) in cash this year, more than double of last year’s tally and exceeding its own bumped-up estimates.

The group has benefited from a flurry of bulk annuity deals - insuring company-defined benefit or final salary pension schemes - as firms offload their pension obligations on the back of Brexit uncertainties and the coronavirus crisis.

The update comes a week after Phoenix said it was assessing a range of strategic options for its European businesses after recent third-party expressions of interest. It bought the British ReAssure business of Swiss Re earlier this year.

A media report pegged the sale value of Phoenix’s business in Ireland and Germany at up to 650 million euros.

The company, a specialist in buying and managing books of business closed to new customers, said Solvency II surplus rose to 5 billion pounds as at September end from 4.4 billion pounds in June on tight cost controls.

The London-listed company reported cash generation of 707 million pounds for 2019, and had raised its 2020 target range to 1.5-1.6 billion pounds in August. ($1 = 0.7461 pounds)