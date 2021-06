June 15 (Reuters) - British insurer Phoenix Group said on Tuesday it was no longer in talks to sell its European businesses, concluding that a transaction would not maximise shareholder value.

Phoenix in mid-May confirmed it was in talks for a sale of the unit after Sky News reported a potential sale for around 550 million pounds ($774.68 million). ($1 = 0.7100 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)