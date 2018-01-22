Israel insurer Phoenix to raise $80 mln in bonds from institutions

JERUSALEM, Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* Israeli insurer Phoenix Holdings said on Monday it received precommitments from institutional investors to buy bonds amounting to 270 million shekels ($80 million) in an offering on the Tel Aviv bourse.

* Phoenix said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it had received demand of more than 1 billion shekels.

* The company said it was also examining the possibility of issuing bonds to the public.

* ($1 = 3.4203 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)