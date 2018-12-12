Norway's Photocure sees strong U.S.-driven growth

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian drug maker Photocure expects to boost the market share of its bladder cancer treatment in the United States, resulting in solid revenue growth, Chief Executive Daniel Schneider said on Wednesday.

“We have very strong revenue growth, with a year-to-date growth of 45 percent in the U.S., and I don’t see that ending any time soon. We have very low penetration in the U.S.,” the recently appointed CEO told an investor conference in Oslo.

While most of Photocure’s growth will come from the U.S. market in the short and medium term, the company could also boost its sales in Norway, he added.

The company’s current U.S. revenue target is for $20 million-$25 million in 2020, up from $5.6 million in the first nine months of 2018.

“We will update the market on the U.S. 2020 revenue outlook at the latest when releasing full-year 2018 results,” Schneider said.

Photocure’s share price traded 0.7 percent lower at 40.50 Norwegian crowns at 1300 GMT. Year-to-date it is up 48 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)