PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case - airline spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities over a British court case, the airline said on Friday, adding that it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels.

“A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court,” a PIA spokesman said in a statement.

The company did not say where the plane was being held, or give details of the court case.

The national carrier’s statement said the situation was “unacceptable” and that it had asked for support from Pakistan’s government to raise the matter diplomatically. Malaysian authorities did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad; Editing by Jan Harvey)