FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 21, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 2 days ago

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to inject 255 mln euros in Piaggio Aerospace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Piaggio Aerospace said on Thursday its Abu Dhabi owner, sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, would inject 255 million euros ($303 million) in the company, as part of the group’s five-year plan.

* strategy includes a “complete financial restructuring”, including a total buyback of the group’s debt from banks

* group will start new production strategy for its P180 turbojet and will evaluate potential partnerships

* will sell its Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) business. ($1 = 0.8426 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.