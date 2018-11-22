Italy's Piaggio Aerospace asks to be put under special administration

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italian aircraft maker Piaggio Aerospace has asked the government to be put under special administration after a 2017 turnaround plan failed to produce the expected results, the company said on Thursday.

“The prolonged uncertainty and present market conditions make the company no longer financially sustainable,” it said in a statement.

Piaggio Aerospace, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund Mubadala, produces unmanned drones used by the Italian airforce.

In 2017 it agreed to sell its executive P180 turbojet business to PAC Investments, a Chinese state-backed consortium, an operation which raised concerns over the transfer of sensitive technology and potential loss of jobs. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)