October 16, 2018 / 5:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Africa's Pick n Pay H1 profit jumps 19 pct as price cuts lure buyers

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South African supermarket chain Pick n Pay Stores on Tuesday said half-year profit before tax jumped 19.1 percent as price cuts attracted more shoppers to its stores.

The country’s second-biggest grocery store chain reported profit before tax of 670.2 million rand ($46.70 million) for the six months ended August, compared with 562.8 million rand same period last year on a normalised basis.

Pick n Pay declared an interim dividend of 39.10 cents per share, up 17.1 percent.

$1 = 14.3500 rand Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

