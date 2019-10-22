Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2019

South Africa's Pick n Pay posts 9.5% rise in first-half earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South African supermarket retailer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd posted a 9.5% rise in first-half earnings on Tuesday, boosted by its core local operations despite challenges in Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Pick n Pay, which also sells clothes, said comparable headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 26 weeks ended Sept.1 rose to 85.03 cents from a restated 77.67 cents a year earlier.

Reported HEPS, which includes the impact of hyperinflation accounting in Zimbabwe, rose 17.5%. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

