UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Pick n Pay H1 profit falls, declares dividend

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s supermarket chain Pick n Pay reported a 56.3% fall in first-half profit on Tuesday, weighed down by constraints on alcohol, tobacco and clothing sales during the COVID-19 lockdown, and by one-off costs.

Pick n Pay also said that now that its funding position has been restored to pre-COVID-19 levels, it has declared a full-year dividend of 173.06 cents after deferring it in May, alongside an interim dividend of 18.74 cents.

By 0722 GMT the shares were 3.51% firmer.

Trade restrictions impacted up to 20% of the group’s revenue at different stages of the nationwide lockdown, and disproportionately affected higher-margin categories such as liquor, clothing and general merchandise, the retailer said.

Reduced trading hours, limits on the number of customers in stores and temporary store closures following positive COVID-19 cases among staff, took their toll on sales.

All of these restrictions resulted in an estimated 2.8 billion rand ($169.16 million) in lost sales.

As a result, group turnover rose marginally by 2.6%, with like-for-like growth of 1%. Sales from South African operations increased 3.4%, with like-for-like growth of 1.7%.

Pick n Pay incurred costs totalling 250 million rand related to COVID-19 safety measures and a voluntary severance programme.

As a result comparable headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the 26-weeks to Aug. 30 fell 37.12 cents from 85.03 cents in the 26 weeks ended Sept. 1 2019.

The retailer, which competes with Shoprite and Spar Group, said it had concluded an agreement to buy on-demand online grocery delivery firm Bottles to strengthen its e-commerce business.