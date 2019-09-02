Swiss bank Pictet boosts assets under management, H1 profit slips

Financials
ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Group assets under custody or management at Swiss private bank and asset manager Pictet rose nearly 10% in the first half versus the end of 2018, it said on Monday.

Assets advanced to 544 billion Swiss francs ($558.23 billion) as of the end of June at the Geneva-based bank. It did not give more a more detailed breakdown.

Consolidated first-half profit fell 17% from a year earlier to 265 million Swiss francs.

“Negative interest rates and a defensive stance on the part of investors had an impact on results in the first half of the year,” Senior Partner Renaud de Planta said.

$1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs

