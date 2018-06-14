Pictet wealth management CEO Gellerstad to step down

ZURICH, June 14 (Reuters) - Pictet Group wealth management Chief Executive Christian Gellerstad will leave his post in September to focus on non-executive roles, the Swiss private bank and asset manager said on Thursday.

Gellerstad is one of 39 equity partners at Geneva-based Pictet, which has more than 500 billion Swiss francs ($508 billion) in assets under management or custody.

The bank said Gellerstad’s move had nothing to do with the arrival of Boris Collardi, who abruptly resigned from Swiss peer Julius Baer in November to head Pictet. ($1 = 0.9830 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)