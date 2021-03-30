Pierce Bainbridge sued again over late bills

A litigation support company is suing the Los Angeles-based law firm managed by John Pierce, whose past clients include Rudy Giuliani and Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old facing homicide charges stemming from protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The five-page summons and complaint Veritext Corp filed in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday alleges that law firm Pierce Bainbridge is on the hook for $159,116. Veritext, which bills itself as a deposition and litigation support company, says it provided professional services to the firm and wasn’t paid.

