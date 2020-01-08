Pierer Mobility, owner of KTM motorcycles, seeks Frankfurt listing

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s Pierer Mobility AG , which owns the KTM motorcycles brand, on Wednesday said it plans to seek an additional listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2020.

Pierer, which is headquartered in Wels, Austria, said it will end its listing in Vienna once it has been admitted to the general standard in Frankfurt. It will keep its primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Pierer owns the KTM and Husqvarna motorcycle brands, and specialises in developing premium motorcycles. The company also has an electric two-wheeler partnership with India’s Bajaj . (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)