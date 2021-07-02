Canada's Pieridae to evaluate alternatives for proposed LNG export plant

July 2 (Reuters) - Canadian energy company Pieridae Energy Ltd said on Friday it would evaluate strategic alternatives for its proposed Goldboro liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Nova Scotia, citing cost pressures and time constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it had not been able to meet all of the key conditions necessary to make a final investment decision on the project. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)