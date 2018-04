MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest housebuilder PIK Group said on Tuesday it had postponed indefinitely the issuance of 14 billion roubles ($227.66 million) of domestic bonds.

The company, which had planned to place the bonds on April 18, did not give a reason for the postponement. ($1 = 61.4958 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Louise Heavens)