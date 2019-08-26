Australia's Pilbara Minerals, POSCO form JV to operate conversion facility in South Korea

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s Pilbara Minerals Ltd on Tuesday executed a binding terms sheet with POSCO for formation of a joint venture in South Korea to develop and operate a lithium hydroxide and carbonate chemical conversion facility.

The lithium producer Pilbara will initially hold a 21% interest in the joint venture with an option to increase to 30%, the company said in a statement.

Pilbara said board approvals from both parties for the agreement are expected in the December quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)