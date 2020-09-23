Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Goods and Retail

Pilgrim's Pride CFO Sandri to take the top job

By Reuters Staff

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Pilgrim’s Pride Corp said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Fabio Sandri would take the role of chief executive officer at the chicken processing company, replacing Jayson Penn who began a paid leave of absence in June.

Penn, who was indicted earlier this year on charges of seeking to set a fixed price for chickens with other industry executives, is no longer with Pilgrim's Pride effective Sept. 22, the company said. (bit.ly/3cpbGal) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

