June 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday that it would buy medications-by-mail company PillPack for an undisclosed amount, sending shares of drug distributors and drug retailers down.

Privately held PillPack delivers medications in pre-sorted dose packaging.

The deal is expected to close during the second half of 2018. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)