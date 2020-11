David Ingles is back in the Big Law saddle about six months after he left his leadership role at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman said Monday that Ingles, who co-led Skadden’s financial institutions M&A group, has joined the firm as a partner in its M&A and private equity practice in New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3n6HZPw