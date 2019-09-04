MOVES-Pimco hires Nick Granger as managing director, portfolio manager

(Adds background)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Pimco, one of the world’s largest fixed-income managers, said on Wednesday it has hired Nick Granger as managing director and portfolio manager of quantitative analytics.

Pimco, as Pacific Investment Management Co is known, said Granger will lead its quantitative team and work with its 255-plus portfolio managers.

Granger, whose appointment becomes effective in the first quarter of 2020, joins Pimco following a yearlong sabbatical to pursue a masters in philosophy. He was previously at Man Group in Britain where he was chief investment officer of Man AHL and a Man Group executive committee member. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)