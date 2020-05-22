Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates as demand for online shopping soars

May 22 (Reuters) - China’s Pinduoduo Inc beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Friday, as more people shopped at its e-commerce platform during coronavirus lockdowns that shut down most brick and mortar shops.

The e-commerce company known for its deep discounts, said revenue rose 44% to 6.54 billion yuan ($916.66 million), beating estimates of 4.97 billion yuan, according to IBES data by Refinitiv. ($1 = 7.1346 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Sophie Yu in Beijing;)