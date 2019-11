(Corrects Reuters instrument code in paragraph 1)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - China’s Pinduoduo Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on Wednesday due to higher operating expenses, sending its shares down 6%.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders widened to 2.34 billion yuan ($332.66 million) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 1.1 billion yuan a year earlier. ($1 = 7.0342 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Rashmi Aich)