CORRECTED-MOVES-Citi's Asia insurance investment banking head joining Ping An fund - sources
October 24, 2017 / 8:26 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Citi's Asia insurance investment banking head joining Ping An fund - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes incorrect reference to job function in paragraph 2)

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup’s Asia head of insurance investment banking Donald Lacey is leaving the bank to become the chief operating officer of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China’s Global Voyager Fund, sources familiar with the situation said.

Lacey, who joined Citi roughly 10 years ago, will start in his new job in a few months, one of the sources told Reuters.

Citi declined to comment, while Ping An did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ping An said in May it was launching its first overseas fund to primarily invest in financial and healthcare technology worldwide. The initial size of the fund is $1 billion and it is led by Jonathan Larsen, an 18-year stalwart of Citigroup who joined Ping An as its chief innovation officer. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE and Kane Wu in HONG KONG; Additional reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

