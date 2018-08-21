FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-China's Ping An Insurance H1 profit up 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects ranking to largest insurer by market value in China, not second-largest, in first paragraph)

SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China , the country’s largest insurer by market value, on Tuesday reported a 34 percent rise in first-half net profit on strong growth at its life insurance and asset management businesses.

Net profit came in at 58.10 billion yuan ($8.45 billion) for the six months to June, versus 43.43 billion yuan a year ago, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Its gross written premiums grew 20 percent to 408.19 billion yuan, from 341.39 billion yuan in the year-ago period.

Ping An is the only Chinese and Asian insurer among nine players identified as globally systemically important by the Financial Stability Board, a regulatory task force for the G20 economies. The failure of any one on the list could trigger a financial crisis. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Engen Tham and Shu Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
