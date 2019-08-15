Ping An Insurance H1 profit up 68% on retail strength

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , the country’s largest insurer by market value, posted a 68.1% rise in first-half net profit on strong retail results, marking the fastest pace of growth in at least 9 years.

Ping An, the only Asian insurer deemed globally systemically important by regulators, said on Thursday its net profit was 97.68 billion yuan ($13.90 billion) for the six months to June, a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange shows.

That marks the fastest half-year profit growth since at least 2010 for Ping An, according to Reuters calculations.