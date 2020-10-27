Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Ping An Insurance Q3 profit up 7.7%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , the country’s largest insurer by market value, posted a 7.74% rise in third-quarter net profit, as it gained from a rise in retail customers.

Net profit rose to 34.4 billion yuan ($5.12 billion) in the three months to September 30 from 31.9 billion yuan a year earlier, Ping An said in a stock market filing in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

$1 = 6.7029 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up