Ping An Healthcare unit set to open up 4.6 pct in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Ping An Group’s Good Doctor Chinese online healthcare platform are set to open 4.6 percent higher on their market debut in Hong Kong on Friday, as investors jostle for a piece of the fast-growing business.

The company, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co Ltd, which operates China’s largest online healthcare platform, raised $1.12 billion after pricing its public offering at HK$54.80 a share, in the city’s largest new listing this year.

The shares were set to open at HK$57.30 ($7.30) on Friday. ($1 = 7.8490 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Alun David John; additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)