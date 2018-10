WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday approved casino operator Penn National Gaming Inc’s $2.8 billion purchase of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc, requiring they divest assets in three Midwestern cities.

The FTC said the companies, which announced the planned purchase in December, should sell casino-related assets in Cincinnati, St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)